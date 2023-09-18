School district adds new elementary teaching positions as enrolment grows

Photo: Castanet

The Kamloops-Thompson board of education has added five new teaching positions to the district to handle climbing elementary school enrolment.

Grant Reilly, assistant superintendent for the school district, told the board on Monday a preliminary enrolment count as of Sept. 8 indicated a growth in elementary student enrolment in several schools within the district.

“As a result of this enrolment growth, a number of schools are in need of additional teaching staff to address enrolment pressures and ensure classes are in compliance with class size and composition requirements,” said Reilly.

“Each of these five teaching positions would require 0.0832 FTE in preparation time.”

Reilly recommended a total increase of 5.416 FTE for the new positions, which was approved by the board.

Funding for the new positions will be pulled from regular operating funds and the classroom enhancement fund.

SD73 trustee John O’Fee clarified during the meeting that the school district would still have until the end of September to add additional teachers if required.

“We still could revise this even further, I suppose, by the end of September,” he said.

“Because that’s kind of our cut off date, so we’re not entirely certain of what our numbers are completely yet, but this is just to deal with the here and the now.”