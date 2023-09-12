Dollarama moving into vacant space next to Valleyview Shoppers Drug Mart

Photo: Contributed

Dollarama is planning to open a new store in Valleyview.

The dollar-store chain appears set to move into the former Big Box Outlet location next to Shopper’s Drug Mart at Valleyview Square, 2121 Trans-Canada Hwy.

The store is hiring, according to a sign posted in the window, and slated to open sometime soon.

The Valleyview Dollarama will be the seventh in the city, with other locations downtown, in Aberdeen, in Sahali, on the North Shore, in Westsyde and on Hillside Drive.

The Quebec-based dollar store has about 1,400 locations across Canada.