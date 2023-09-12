SD73 bussing evacuee students to home communities for school

Photo: Castanet

The Kamloops-Thompson school district is bussing wildfire evacuee students to their home communities for class.

Vessy Mochikas, SD73's assistant superintendent, told the board of education on Monday night that a private bus has been transporting students from the Rayleigh evacuee camp to the communities they were forced to evacuate.

Mochikas said the school district has been working with the Ministry of Education and Child Care as well as local First Nations to to ensure transportation and school options are available to displaced students.

“In particular Skwlax te Secwepemculecw — they had approximately 27 to 28 students, numbers aren't totally accurate, but students and families displaced to Sun Peaks and temporary housing at Rayleigh,” she told the board.

About a dozen students have taken the bus provided by the ministry to Salmon Arm and Chase for schooling.

Mochikas said the school district has also ensured Aboriginal educations workers, Aboriginal family counsellors and Aboriginal community outreach workers are connecting with affected families. SD73 officials have also provided food and clothing to some students.

“We were able to use the student and family affordability fund to provide some supports around clothing and food so that students could get good clothes to walk in the front doors of their school on Day 1,” she said.

SD73 Supt. Rhonda Nixon told Castanet Kamloops arrangements have been made to bus an additional 50 to 60 students in SD73 communities to Salmon Arm beginning Monday.

“We have made a decision that we will work with the ministry to have those students meet us at Chase Secondary, and in the morning they would then be going to Salmon Arm,” said Nixon.

“That's quite a distance, but it shows you how important it is to those kids to be in their home school, their designated school, even though they don't have a home to go to.”

Nixon said it is important for students affected by wildfires to feel a sense of stability and normalcy in their schooling.

“To be able to just see friends, get back to something that they recognize as normal when you don't have your home,” she said.

“The piece that we didn't anticipate is needing transportation and being creative about transportation to ensure that kids could meet at one of our schools and then be driven to the respective district.”