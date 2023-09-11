Nighttime drone flights aim to help BCWS crews identify hot spots on Bush Creek, Rossmoore fires

Photo: Pexels

The BC Wildfire Service is sending specialized drones into the sky each of the next two nights in an effort to find hot spots on two large blazes burning in the Kamloops area.

Cooler weather and cloud cover meant reduced fire activity Monday on the Bush Creek East fire and the Rossmoore Lake fire.

The 43,000-hectare Bush Creek East fire is burning between Adams Lake and Notch Hill, and the 11,000-hectare Rossmoore Lake fire is burning 10 kilometres south of Kamloops between the Coquihalla Highway and Highway 5A.

Paula Walbauer, BCWS fire information officer, said night scanning will take place Monday on Rossmoore Lake and Tuesday on Bush Creek East. She said specialized drones fly above the fire to detect hot spots.

“They’re going to identify the perimeter as well as any hot spots that need to be actioned by the crews,” she said.

Walbauer said BCWS officials are expecting things to remain calm on both fires for the next couple days, but more warm weather is in the forecast.

“We’re expecting a ridge to build, so potentially later in the week it will be hotter than it is and drier,” she said.

According to Walbauer, warm weather over the weekend caused both fires to intensify somewhat, but no significant growth was reported.