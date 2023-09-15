Kamloops Symphony Orchestra appoints new executive director

Photo: Kamloops Symphony Orchestra Christopher Young has been appointed the new executive director of the Kamloops Symphony Orchestra and Music School.

After a national search for a new executive director, the Kamloops Symphony Orchestra and KSO Music School have appointed Christopher Young as the organization's top boss.

The KSO said Young was born in Fort St. John and graduated from the University of Leeds in the U.K. with a masters in music and management.

Young has made governance, management and marketing contributions for regional arts organizations, including Opera North, lEEDS international Piano Competition, Leeds Lieder and Leeds Baroque, according to KSO.

"It is a privilege to step into the role of executive director for the Kamloops Symphony Orchestra and KSO Music School — institutions which hold much importance and opportunity for the community,” he said.

“As a musician and as an audience member, I understand the transformative power of the live music experience, and I am excited to work alongside the KSO's talented team to cultivate meaningful cultural and artistic experiences for all members of the community."

KSO said Young’s community contributions also include being a trumpet player and music educator.

Young completed his music degree at the University of Alberta and has studied with well-known musicians, according to KSO.

Kamloops Symphony Orchestra president and board chair, John McDonald, said he believes Young’s passion and experience will be vital.

"The board searched locally and nationally for someone with the skills and drive to advance the orchestra and our music school, and deepen their connections with our communities”, says McDonald.

“Chris was our board’s unanimous choice. His energy, relationships with music and musicians, and commitment to diverse programming and audience development, are well recognized.”

Young will begin at the KSO on Monday.

With an annual operating budget of more than $1 million, the KSO is in its 46th year of operation and said it aims to be the premier professional music provider in the B.C. Interior.