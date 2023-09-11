Ministry collects samples after unknown substance turns Guerin Creek pink

Photo: Castanet

B.C.’s Ministry of Environment is investigating a pink substance found flowing through Guerin Creek.

A ministry spokesperson said environmental emergency response officers met with Kamloops Fire Rescue crews following a report of a possible spill on Monday morning.

“Response officers collected samples of the substance and are working to identify it,” the ministry statement said.

“At this time, we believe that the discharge is occurring upstream to Thompson Rivers University and there have been no reports of impacts to fish or wildlife.”

According to the ministry, the substance “appears to be dissipating.” Officers will follow up by visiting businesses in the area in an attempt to determine the source of the fluid.