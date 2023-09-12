Suspected firebug arrested near scene of Sunday evening grass fire, police say

Photo: Jennifer Jones Smoke could be seen rising from the north side of the South Thompson River on Sunday evening.

A suspect believed to have intentionally sparked a fast-moving grassfire Sunday along the South Thompson River was arrested near the blaze, police say.

Emergency crews responded to a report of a grass fire at about 6 p.m. Sunday on the north side of the river.

Kamloops Fire Rescue Chief Ken Uzeloc said firefighters were able to quickly gain control of the blaze.

“It was along Shuswap Road and it was a fast moving grassfire, and there were reports of a man lighting fires in the brush,” he said.

“The knock down was probably within 10 or 15 minutes — they had a quick knock down of it.”

Kamloops RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said Mounties responded to a report of a grass fire on the 700-block of Shuswap Road.

“A person suspected of starting the fire was located and arrested nearby, and later released with conditions and a court date,” she said.

According to police, charge recommendations are anticipated.

KFR investigators are probing a separate fire along the South Thompson River near Highland Road on Monday afternoon.