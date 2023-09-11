Investigators searching for cause of fire along riverbank in Valleyview

Photo: Jackie Nilsson

Investigators are working to determine the cause of a highly visible fire on Monday afternoon along the Trans-Canada Highway in Valleyview.

Emergency crews were called to a stretch of riverbank near the intersection of Highway 1 and Highland Road at about 12:30 p.m., and arrived to find a section of vegetation ablaze.

Kamloops Fire Rescue Chief Ken Uzeloc told Castanet the fire was pumping out heavy smoke when crews arrived. He said they had it knocked down in about 20 minutes.

“We’ve got an investigators down now,” he said.

“He’s going and taking a look at it, so we don’t know an actual origin or cause yet.”