City says there's no grant money available for mayor's plan to help homeless leave

Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson wants to establish a new team to help repatriate homeless people who want to leave Kamloops, but the potential funding sources identified in his motion aren’t available, according to a city director.

Hamer-Jackson’s motion, which will be discussed during Tuesday’s council meeting, suggests forming a team including outreach workers, the mayor, city staff and social agencies to help unhoused people get identification and prepare for travel to their home communities.

In his motion, the mayor said the city could fund the initiative with surplus money from the federal government’s Reaching Home program, as well as the UBCM Strengthening Communities’ Services grant “if still available.”

Byron McCorkell, community and protective services director for the City of Kamloops, said in an email to Castanet there are no unused grant funds.

“The provincial grant is over, and [the] federal is fully allocated by committee direction,” McCorkell said.

According to the City of Kamloops, it received $616,091 from the federal government to fund community projects between 2022 and 2023, and $606,784 for 2023 to 2024. The city issued a call for proposals for eligible projects, and an advisory committee determined which groups received the funding.

McCorkell also noted non-profit ASK Wellness has already helped upwards of 20 people return home so far this year.

Bob Hughes, executive director for ASK Wellness, said in a council meeting last year that the organization repatriates people if it’s an appropriate step.

“We make sure there’s a person receiving on the other end, that it’s an appropriate place for that person to go,” Hughes told council.

The Mustard Seed Kamloops also helps vulnerable people obtain identification.