Kamloops mayor floats plan to help homeless travel home

Photo: Reid Hamer-Jackson Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson.

Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson says he wants to establish a team which will help homeless people from other communities to get identification and prepare them to travel home.

Hamer-Jackson has prepared a motion which will be discussed during Tuesday’s council meeting, suggesting the team consist of outreach workers, the mayor, city staff and non-profit social agencies.

He told Castanet Kamloops he envisions “a good team, a compassionate team.”

“A team that cares about the human race, cares about the people that are on the streets struggling with mental health and addiction issues in the City of Kamloops,” Hamer-Jackson said.

The motion suggests potential names for the initiative could include “Reaching Home Ride Home,” “Hearts to Homes,” or “No Place Like Home.”

“The team will help people get their identification and help prepare them to travel home or wherever they want to go,” the motion said.

Hamer-Jackson said the proposed team would only secure travel arrangements for those who want to leave Kamloops, adding he has already spoken to some social agencies about his plan, but didn’t want to provide further details.

“I don’t want to get into the weeds here, because we don’t want to confuse it all,” he said.

Hamer-Jackson said he’s been getting up in the early morning hours for years to talk to people on the streets, and some have told him they want to go back to their home communities.

The city’s 2021 Point in Time count, a survey of people experiencing homelessness which provides a snapshot of demographic information, indicated 76 per cent of respondents lived in Kamloops for at least one year — about 28 per cent for more than 10 years. The number one reason why people moved to the city was family.

Results from this year’s Point in Time count haven’t yet been published.

The mayor's motion suggests the team could be funded through money left over from federal government grants, as well as a provincial government grant “if still available,” but doesn’t provide further details about costs involved.

The mayor’s motion will be discussed during Tuesday’s council meeting, which starts at 1:30 p.m.