Pacific Salmon Foundation re-establishing flow of Tranquille River to save dying salmon populations

The Pacific Salmon Foundation has begun a plan to re-establish water flow between two sections of the Tranquille River in an effort to save threatened salmon populations.

Due to drought conditions that have put the Thompson River below historic water levels, the mouth of the Tranquille River, about 15 kilometres west of Kamloops, went dry in early August, according to the organization.

The dry riverbed has halted mny pink and coho salmon looking for their spawning areas up the river, which could cause major losses to local salmon populations in the coming years.

“You will have, potentially, a whole year's worth of salmon spawning unable to happen because the salmon won't be able to get up into the streams and up into the areas where the habitats are suitable for spawning,” said PSF President Jason Hwang.

“So we're really worried about major loss of adult salmon and spawning for future generations.”

Hwang said the PSF used an excavator to dig a channel between the upper and lower sections of the river to re-establish water flow.

With the help of the Secwepemc Fisheries Commission and the province, PSF said the are planning on releasing extra water from upper watershed storage lakes to increase flow and hopefully reconnect the river with Kamloops Lake later this month.

Hwang said low water levels also increase water temperatures, which can be fatal to some salmon returning to spawn.

“It would be like a human that is, say, trained to go and run a 10k or a marathon in normal conditions, and then we send you out there on a 40-degree day,” he said.

“The warm water also tends to amplify the effects of parasites and disease.”

Salmon on their migratory return are left stuck in Kamloops Lake while they wait for natural conditions, like rain, to increase flow levels, causing some to die from the increased temperatures.

Hwang said he recognized the circumstances are sometimes just the work of nature, but noted this year’s conditions are outside the range of what salmon populations and aquatic ecosystems are adapted to.

“I think one of the things that fisheries professionals are recognizing is you can't just keep doing what you used to do 10 or 20 years ago,” he said.

“Through climate change and human development activity, we're pushing our streams and our environments out of the range of natural cycles, we think we need to have a look sometimes and see where we can intervene and maybe help.”

Hwang said agencies will need to begin to look for new strategies and approaches to preserving salmon populations instead of waiting for an emergency to make a change.

He noted that while the Tranquille River is only a single project across the province, small margins can still make a difference.

“I’m not suggesting that the the effects or benefits are going to be game changers for millions of salmon or anything like that,” Hwang said.

“But I would say that those marginal differences where we can get them will help, and if people are willing, I think that it's a good contribution that we can make.”