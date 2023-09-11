Coming week full of sun and clear skies, says Environment Canada

Cindy White

Kamloops is forecast to see clear, sunny skies over the coming week as the summer season closes in on its last week, according to Environment Canada.

Temperatures will remain consistent throughout the week, with cloudy periods and winds predicted early on.

Increasing cloudiness is predicted Monday morning, with 20 km/h wind becoming east arriving by noon. A high of 27 C is expected during the day. Skies will clear come evening, with temperatures dropping to a low of 12 C.

Tuesday will see mainly sunny conditions once again, with a daytime high of 25 C. Cloudy periods are predicted overnight with a low of 11 C.

Sunny skies will continue into Wednesday, as temperature climb slightly to 27 C. It will remain clear into the night, as temperatures dip to a low of 11 C.

Daytime highs will remain around 27 C on Thursday, with an overnight low of 11 C.

More sun is predicted on Friday with a high of 29 C. Temperatures will once again drop to a low of 11 C overnight.

Environment Canada said sunshine and daytime highs up to 29 C are expected to continue into the weekend.