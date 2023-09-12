Kamloops businesses canvassed for information about bicycle parking

Photo: Kristen Holliday A cyclist crosses the Overlanders Bridge.

A group of Kamloops cyclists are hoping to find out more information from local businesses about the challenges and benefits of providing bike parking for customers and employees.

According to a news release from project organizers, businesses throughout the city can expect visits from volunteers who will provide links to an online survey.

The initiative is being sponsored by Transition Kamloops and Kamloops Cycling Coalition.

Project organizer Kristin Webb said the group of volunteers behind the survey — who hope to make Kamloops a more bike-friendly city — wants to make sure voices from the business community are part of the planning process.

“Our research shows that better bicycling infrastructure can actually be beneficial for their bottom line,” she said.

Webb said she hopes insights gained from the survey will be used to inform the City of Kamloops’ Active Transportation Plan, which will be undergoing a review.

The online survey will be open until the end of September.