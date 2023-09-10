Kamloops BMX Club took to the track to celebrate milestone anniversary

BMX riders of all ages took part in races and games on Saturday to celebrate a milestone anniversary for the Kamloops club, and honour the legacy of one of its founders.

Devon de Vries, Kamloops BMX Club president, said the group has been involved in the local community for 40 years.

“That’s a big celebration for us,” de Vries said.

The club hosts weekly practices and races from roughly April to October, depending on the weather. It also holds fundraiser events such as the Race for Life which raises money for the BC Children’s Hospital.

“Everything that we do, from our board to volunteers who make it happen, is just to make sure kids have a place to go, they have a place to improve and find fitness and health. And it's our goal to make sure everyone's having fun and remaining active.”

The Kamloops BMX Club involves riders of all ages who bond over the love of the sport.

“Our youngest starts at two years of age. We have them on their Strider bikes competing half the track, really enjoyable to watch, we have a good group now going on strong,” de Vries said.

“And a lot of the parents, we have people in their 40s [and] 50s still riding and racing, and you hear them laughing just as much as you hear the kids.”

On Saturday, Kamloops BMX also held its annual Steve Stanyer Memorial Race, an event which pays tribute to one of the club’s founders who died in October 2008.The race raises money for a fund which is set aside to help other BMX families in need.

“[He] was really big contributor and volunteer, rode and took his time and put passion into it,” de Vries said.

Riders also completed a lap of the track in memory of Steve Stanyer, and the club awarded a trophy which honours his legacy.

The club took some time to celebrate 40 years, but the president said he’s also looking ahead to the future.

He’s hoping the club can secure a covered or indoor facility where kids can practice all year, not just seasonally.

“What we notice is that competitively, when we go to provincials or nationals, we always have a shortfall [because] every year when we start our kids are always behind,” he said.

“I would love to see a position where we can do it all year round. That is a big dream.”

Beyond that, he hopes see the club continue to grow and offer more to the community.

Anyone interested in joining the Kamloops BMX Club can email [email protected] or reach out through the club's Facebook page.