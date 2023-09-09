221698
218706
Kamloops  

Nicola Valley Hospital ER to see temporary closure due to staff shortage

Merritt ER closed on Sunday

- | Story: 445911

The emergency department at Nicola Valley Hospital in Merritt will be temporarily closed on Sunday due to a staffing shortage.

In a news release, Interior Health said because of "limited staffing availability," the hospital ER will be unavailable from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 10.

“Patients can access care at Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops,” the health authority said.

“During this time, all other inpatient services will continue as normal at Nicola Valley Hospital.”

IH said people who need life-threatening emergency care should always call 911 for transportation to the nearest available facility.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums


More Kamloops News