Crews conduct patrols of Rossmoore wildfire ahead of expected increase in winds

Photo: BC Wildfire Service Flames at the Rossmoore Lake wildfire pictured in early August.

BC Wildfire Service and community crews are continuing to patrol the perimeter of the Rossmoore Lake wildfire, preparing for the wind to pick up on Sunday.

The wildfire is estimated to have burned 11,382 hectares south of Kamloops, between Highway 5A and the Coquihalla Highway. The blaze was discovered on July 21.

Paula Walbauer, BCWS fire information officer, said crews are anticipating stronger winds on Sunday, amid warmer and dryer conditions.

“We're continuing to patrol the fire’s perimeter” Walbauer said, adding BCWS crews and a community crew from Knutsford are being supported by aerial resources on Saturday.

“Much of the work in this fire consists of mop up and patrol.”

According to an update posted to the BCWS website, more visible smoke and open flame are likely to occur on Sunday given the dry conditions and expected wind.

BCWS said a general downturn in fire activity has been observed on the Rossmoore fire, but there’s “still no season-ending weather in the forecast" as above-seasonal temperatures and dry conditions persist throughout the province.

“Shorter days and longer nights will continue to temper fire activity, but longer term, forecasters will be watching for significant widespread precipitation and freezing temperatures as these will naturally draw the season to a close.”

There are 93 firefighters assigned to the Rossmoore fire on Saturday, along with six pieces of heavy equipment and 10 helicopters.

Last week, the Thompson-Nicola Regional District rescinded all remaining evacuation orders that had been put in place due to the wildfire. About 350 properties in Electoral Area J, L and M are on evacuation alert.