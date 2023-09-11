Hospital district board approves budget for Kamloops Cancer Centre advocacy campaign

Photo: Castanet Health Minister Adrian Dix stands with Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson and other representatives on a site identified as a future location for a cancer care centre in May 2023. On this trip to the Tournament Capital, Dix announced a concept plan for a Kamloops cancer centre had been approved.

The Thompson Regional Hospital District board hopes a soon-to-be launched public advocacy campaign will put pressure on the provincial government to finally deliver a long-awaited Kamloops Cancer Centre.

On Thursday, the TRHD board of directors voted to allocate up to $75,000 to hire an external contractor which would create and oversee a regional campaign advocating for the facility.

Corbin Kelley, external relations and advocacy advisor, told the board an outsourced campaign would include public relations, factsheets, display materials and newsletters, branding, website and social media management, and sending delegations to local governments with updates.

“It’s important to note that we — yourselves, as the TRHD board and ourselves as staff of the Thompson-Nicola Regional District — should not be the ones driving this campaign,” Kelley said.

“The recommendation as it stands is to have the campaign driven by members of the public.”

The campaign is expected to begin near the end of 2023. Kelley said the 10-month timeframe was put forward by board chair and Kamloops Coun. Mike O’Reilly as it’s the lead-up time to the next provincial general election.

Adrian Dix, the province’s health minister, travelled to Kamloops in May to announce that a concept plan for a cancer care centre had been approved. The facility, planned to include a full suite of services and additional parking, would be located on a site adjacent to Royal Inland Hospital.

Diagnostics and chemotherapy are available for cancer patients at RIH, but area residents must travel to Kelowna to receive radiation treatments.

“It is understood by staff that approximately 40 per cent of patients receiving radiation treatment at KGH [Kelowna General Hospital] are residents of the Thompson-Cariboo-Shuswap Health Service Delivery Area,” said a report prepared for Thursday’s board meeting.

The staff report noted a full cancer centre at RIH has been promised, “however, shovels have not been put in the ground.”

Staff said political-level attempts to advocate for a cancer centre have been unsuccessful, but public advocacy campaigns have worked to bring other types of services to Kamloops in the past.

O’Reilly said the TRHD board has been advocating for more cancer services for “the better part of 28 years.”

“We haven't moved the needle,” O’Reilly said.

He said the lead-up to the provincial election is just one component, noting advocacy shouldn’t stop after the election is over.

“Once the framework is done up for this for a website, and people can be uploading and being a part of this, it’s not going to have the ongoing operational costs as the initial startup,” he said.

“This is something that I would think would continue until there's a shovel in the ground.”

Kelley agreed.

“This is just the initial groundwork that needs to be laid for a public advocacy campaign for a cancer centre here in Kamloops,” he said.

Kamloops Coun. Dale Bass, who has had to travel to Kelowna for her own cancer treatments, said she was glad to see this happening.

Bass added she had “harboured some fairly significant anger” after taking part in a 2020 election campaign announcement by former Premier John Horgan who promised a cancer centre within “the mandate of the next government” if he were voted into office.

Merlin Blackwell, Clearwater mayor and four-time cancer survivor, said he believes the hospital district board needs to use every resource they have to push for the centre.

“This is critically important. I think we cannot let up on this, and I think I think Mr. Kelley has the right approach here, that we do need to take this on full force, now and through past the election with whoever forms the next government,” Blackwell said.