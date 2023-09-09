Regional district director wants better communication over Westwold water restrictions

Photo: Castanet

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District will be reaching out to the province to urge officials to improve communication with Westwold forage crop farmers ordered to stop irrigating due to extreme drought conditions on the Salmon River.

Doug Haughton, TNRD director for Electoral Area L, brought up the matter during the board of directors meeting on Thursday.

“I think in this modern day and age of communication, it's up to the government of the day to communicate with these people properly — and that has not been done,” Haughton said.

He asked regional district staff and the board to consider reaching out to the province, asking them to consult with people from the Salmon River watershed area on immediate and long-term solutions.

Haughton said emotions have been running high.

“Let's see if we can turn the temperature down on this, and have some consultation with the people,” he said.

"I don't think we're asking for too much."

In mid-August, the B.C. government placed a fish population protection order on the lower Salmon River area, ordering surface and groundwater licence holders to stop using water for forage crops — including grass for hay, alfalfa and forage corn.

According to the province, the order doesn’t apply to water diverted and used for non-forage crops, and doesn’t apply to water users supplied by a water utility supported by water shortage.

Haughton said the ministry of forests first asked affected farmers to cut back on their water consumption for irrigation purposes to 50 per cent, but not everybody ended up receiving the mailout.

“There was horrible communication between the government and the residents. And instead of consulting, they send out the NROs [natural resource officers] with guns at side and their fancy Ford pickups,” he said, adding the officers handed out notices that indicated water would be shut off.

“Some residents they went to, some they didn’t, it was kind of a hit and miss deal. And so of course, blood starts to boil and in the agricultural world, water is a very valuable resource — as it is to everybody — and I think it’s getting more valuable as time goes on.”

He said farmers want to be consulted, and they want to see the science and rationale behind the province's decision.

A video highlighting the views of Westwold farmers was created, posted to YouTube and has been widely circulated in recent weeks.

Haughton, who attended a meeting held recently in Westwold involving local MLAs and BC United leader Kevin Falcon, said he has made calls to the chief of staff for Bowinn Ma, minister of emergency management and climate readiness, asking for improved communication.

“I said, ma’am, I highly suggest before this thing gets ugly, that somebody from the ministry responsible sit down with maybe not all 600 residents, pick six, and I said I’m willing to put this meeting on,” Haughton said.

“I've seen people shot before over water. I've seen fistfights, I've seen lots of different things in my day over water. And as time went on, this last week since that meeting, NROs have been out again. Some people complied. Some people want to keep watering.”

TNRD staff said they would reach out to the appropriate ministries to discuss the situation.