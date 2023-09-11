Prosecutors contemplating sending man straight to trial on child sex offences

Photo: RCMP Guy David Purcell

Prosecutors are considering whether to apply to have a Kamloops man sent straight to trial on charges alleging he sexually assaulted a teenager and talked her into making child pornography.

Guy David Purcell, 39, is facing charges of invitation to sexual touching, sexual interference of a person under 16, sexual assault, making sexually explicit material available to a person under 16, breach of bail, possession of child pornography and counselling another person to make child pornography.

The allegations date back to a two-day period in August of 2022. The offences are alleged to have taken place in Kamloops and the complainant, whose identity is protected by a publication ban, is a teenaged girl.

During a brief hearing Thursday in Kamloops provincial court, a judge was told prosecutors are thinking about seeking a direct indictment against Purcell, which would send his charges straight to trial in B.C. Supreme Court. Direct indictment is a special legal power available to prosecutors that requires high-level government approval and is only used in complex cases.

Crown prosecutor Evan Goulet asked for some time to allow for the direct indictment application process to play out.

Purcell is due back in court on Oct. 5.

Last summer, when Purcell was first charged, police issued a plea for tips about other offences, going so far as to ask parents to show his picture to their children.

“We know that children are not necessarily monitoring mainstream media and the investigation to date leads police to believe Purcell may have had unreported dealings with other youth,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said at the time.