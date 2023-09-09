Comedian coming to Paramount Theatre for stand-up event benefitting CMHA-Kamloops

Photo: Train Wreck Comedy

Comedian Big Daddy Tazz is coming to Kamloops, presenting a mid-September show in support of the Canadian Mental Health Association Kamloops branch.

The stand-up comedy night, presented by Train Wreck Comedy Cares, will take place on Thursday, Sept. 21, at the Paramount Theatre.

Train Wreck Comedy’s Rob Balsdon said in a news release that Tazz leaves a “lasting impression” on his audiences.

“His humour, positivity and relatability create an unforgettable experience that will have people talking for days,” Balsdon said.

Organizers said Big Daddy Tazz, also known as the Bipolar Buddha, is a sought-after comedian and motivational mental health speaker who brings people together with relatable material and spontaneous quips. His career has spanned performances from birthday celebrations to biker initiations.

He recently won the John Candy Award for his contributions to comedy and mental health advocacy.

The local comedy event aims to make a positive impact on mental health, with all proceeds going to CMHA Kamloops.

Tickets can be purchased at www.trainwreckcomedy.com.