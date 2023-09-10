City of Kamloops looking for volunteers for recreation-focused working groups

Photo: Castanet

The City of Kamloops is putting out a call for volunteers who would like to provide input into the future of the city’s civic and recreation facilities.

In a news release, the city said it’s looking for community members to take part in four working groups which will provide information to council’s recently struck Build Kamloops select committee.

Build Kamloops is a program to re-establish the city’s prominence as Canada’s Tournament Capital, foster recognition as a premier arts and culture destination and keep up with residents' recreation needs.

Coun. Mike O’Reilly, chair of the Build Kamloops committee, said in a statement this program is about improving quality of life for residents by providing equitable arts, culture and recreation opportunities.

“These volunteers will play a pivotal role in ensuring this program builds up all of Kamloops and creates opportunities that match the diversity of our community,” O’Reilly said.

The four working groups will focus on communications, concept development, community user engagement, and finance.

The city is looking for volunteers who have a track record of commitment to the community, demonstrated independence and innovative thinking, and who are collaborative, with experience offering ideas in a group setting.

The city will also be seeking volunteers who have experience in a field or sector related to architecture, property development, construction or finance.

A resume is required to apply for those positions.

Working groups will meet a minimum of four times per calendar year, starting in October 2023.

The application period is open until 4 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 22.

Residents interested in joining the working groups can find more information and apply through the city’s Let’s Talk page.