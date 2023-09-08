Tk'emlups protecting sacred site on Thompson River where ancestral remains found

Photo: Castanet Tk'emlups Chief Rosanne Casimir

A site along the Thompson River where ancestral remains were found over the weekend is now being considered a sacred site, according to Tk’emlups te Secwepemc.

In a news release, the band said it is working with the City of Kamloops to protect the site, and requested the area be respected.

“Cultural heritage is an important value for Tk’emlups,” Kukpi7 Rosanne Casimir said in a statement.

“We have a responsibility to ensure that our cultural and traditional practices are being respected. Our people have been here since time immemorial and travelled extensively throughout Secwepemcul’ecw.”

The ancestral remains were discovered on Saturday, according to Kamloops Mounties.

In a statement, RCMP said a passerby walking along the Thompson River noticed what appeared to be human bones embedded in the clay bank near the water’s edge.

Police, an anthropologist and the BC Coroners Service attended, and preliminary findings indicated the bones were human and archaeological in nature.

The band said the site is still closed, and the public is asked to avoid the area to allow Tk’emlups and city officials to complete their work.

Coun. Bill Sarai, chair of the city’s reconciliation select committee, said the city will uphold a letter of understanding signed by the two parties that respects the formalization of a cultural heritage protocol.

“The City of Kamloops is honoured and humbled to have a supportive role in protecting and preserving the traditional cultural heritage in this great valley,” Sarai said in a statement.

Casimir acknowledged the support of the city, noting staff were quick to communicate with the band and work with them to ensure respectful cultural heritage management.

The public is encouraged to always report potential remains or artifacts to Tk’emlups and the nearest RCMP detachment.