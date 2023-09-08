221698
Kamloops  

Kamloops' newest millionaire plans to buy house, treat parents

$1M winner eyes a house

A Kamloops man who became a millionaire last month after purchasing a lotto ticket at a North Shore gas station says he plans to use the windfall to buy a house.

Landon Tilitzky won $1 million in an Aug. 12 Lotto 6/49 draw after buying a ticket at the Petro-Canada on Sydney Avenue.

“It’s unreal,” Tilitzky said.

“I still haven’t fully wrapped my head around it. I’ve always dreamed of buying a house and now that’s a reality.”

In addition to a house, Tilitzky said he plans to treat his parents to a nice dinner and spend some of his winnings travelling to see his favourite sports teams, including the Vancouver Canucks and the Seattle Seahawks.

