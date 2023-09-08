Conditions ripe for flare up at Rossmoore Lake wildfire, BCWS says

Photo: BC Wildfire Service

An 11,000-hectare wildfire burning south of Kamloops could flare up this weekend, but BC Wildfire Service officials don’t expect to see any major growth.

The Rossmoore Lake blaze has scorched 11,383 hectares. It is burning about 10 kilometres south of Kamloops, between Highway 5A and the Coquihalla Highway.

Paula Walbauer, BCWS fire information officer, said warm and dry conditions, combined with potential winds in the forecast, will likely cause an uptick in intensity on the fire.

“Expect more open flame through the weekend, more smoke and some potential for fire growth in the afternoon,” she said.

Ninety-three firefighters are on the ground battling the Rossmoore Lake blaze, alongside six pieces of heavy equipment. Ten helicopters are helping to fight the fire, shared between the Rossmoore Lake fire and Bush Creek East, the 43,000-hectare fire burning in the Shuswap area.