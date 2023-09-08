Crash on Highway 5A south of Kamloops kills motorcyclist, police say

A motorcyclist is dead following a crash on Highway 5A south of Kamloops, police say.
According to Mounties, emergency crews were called to the Cardu Hill area south of Knutsford at about 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday for a report of a crash involving a motorcycle.
“Officers arrived and found paramedics tending to the rider, along with civilians who were first on scene and provided first aid,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.
The injured man was taken to hospital with injuries believed to have been non-life-threatening, but he died later that night.
The victim was a man in his 70s, police said.
No criminality is suspected, Mounties said, and the BC Coroners Service is conducting a concurrent investigation.
Anyone with information about the crash can call Kamloops Rural RCMP at 250-314-1800.