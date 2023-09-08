Suspect arrested after 'very dangerous' pursuit saw two police vehicles smashed up

Photo: Castanet

A man is in custody following an overnight incident in which two RCMP vehicles were smashed and one Mountie was injured, police say.

According to police, an officer making patrols at about 3 a.m. on Friday spotted a pickup truck believed to have been linked to a crime spree stretching from Sicamous to Williams Lake.

Mounties said the truck fled when officers tried to pull it over near Shuswap Road. A spike belt was then used on the Halston Connector, but the truck kept driving toward Batchelor Heights.

Police said the truck rammed a police vehicle on Batchelor Heights Drive, then collided with another police vehicle before driving up Lac du Bois Road.

A police dog unit helped locate the suspect and he was arrested a short time later.

“This was a very dangerous situation involving an offender known to police, that occurred throughout several communities and ended with an officer injured and two police vehicles out of commission,” RCMP Supt. Jeff Pelley said in a news release.

“Thankfully, the officer was assessed by paramedics for injuries believed to be minor, and no one else was seriously injured in any of these events.”

The suspect is described as a man in his 20s from the Okanagan. He is expected to appear in court on Friday.

Mounties are recommending charges including assaulting a police officer with a weapon, dangerous driving, flight from police and possession of stolen property.