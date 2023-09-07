Staff shortage closes emergency department at Merritt Hospital

Photo: Glacier Media

The Nicola Valley Hospital emergency department in Merritt will be closed Thursday from 10 p.m. to 7 a.m. Friday morning.

The emergency department is normally opened 24/7. Interior Health says the overnight closure is due to limited staffing availability.

IH is advising Merritt and area residents to access care at the Royal Inland Hospital in Kamloops.

“People in the community who need life-threatening emergency care (i.e., chest pains, difficulty breathing, severe bleeding) should always call 911 for transport to the nearest available and appropriate facility,” says IH in a statement.

All other inpatient services at the Merritt hospital will continue as normal during this time.

Those unsure if an emergency room visit is warranted can call HealthLink BC at 8-1-1 or visit www.HealthLinkBC.ca for non-emergency health information from nurses, dieticians and pharmacists 24 hours a day, seven days per week.