BMX Club celebrating 40 years with memorial race

The Kamloops BMX Club is celebrating its 40th anniversary on Saturday with games, food, raffle prizes and racing.

Devon de Vries, club president, said the event will include the Steve Stanyer Memorial Race, raising funds for families in need in honour of Stanyer, who passed away from cancer in 2008.

“He was always known for kind of helping out and, you know, donating his time and whatever he had to help other people out,” said de Vries.

“On the track, too, he was always the most sportsmanlike, it was never about winning, it was about improvement and having a good time.”

De Vries said the entire club is built on the same principles, and all proceeds raised through the raffle will go towards the fund.

The memorial race has previously been only open to club members, but de Vries said anyone interested will be able to join the 40th anniversary race for a $20 fee.

“We tried to find things that we could gather that would entertain the families, make sure they're fed and just an opportunity for them to kind of check out what BMX is all about,” said de Vries.

“The sport itself is really about self improvement, discipline, having fun, our whole motto is just to make sure that kids are there to have fun.”

The celebration will be held Saturday from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Kamloops BMX Track in Brocklehurst, 1550 Ord Rd.

Non-club-members can register for the race in person at the event.