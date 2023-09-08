Sun Peaks business owner gets house arrest after pleading guilty to trafficking charge

Photo: RCMP Police said this brick of cocaine is connected to the investigation in which Jason Sauka was caught purchasing drugs he intended to sell.

A Sun Peaks business owner has been sentenced to 18 months of house arrest after police caught him purchasing more than a kilogram of cocaine in a Costco parking lot.

Jason Ray Sauka, 52, was one of five people charged in connection to a lengthy probe into drug trafficking in the city that began in 2020.

Sauka was sentenced after pleading guilty to a single count of possession with the purpose of trafficking in B.C. Supreme Court on Thursday afternoon.

Court heard Roberto Silio Lupi, one of the other five men charged in connection to the police probe, sold Sauka a kilogram of cocaine in the Costco parking lot before the two left in separate vehicles.

Sauka was followed by Mounties and pulled over on the Trans-Canada Highway, where the kilogram of cocaine was discovered alongside 12 dime bags of cocaine, two cell phones and more than $1,000 in cash.

Sauka, who was 49 at the time of his arrest, worked for the Ministry of Forests before purchasing and operating the Bluebird Market in Sun Peaks.

Defence lawyer Stanley Tessmer presented letters of support from community members, speaking to Sauka's character.

"They speak to his remorse and his helpfulness and good character, of course, accepting this incident," said Tessmer.

B.C. Supreme Court Justice Joe Doyle went along with a joint-submission, handing Sauka a two-year conditional sentence, minus a day, and 150 hours of community service to be completed in 20 months.

Sauka, who has no previous record, will be on house arrest for the first 18 months of his sentence, and will have a curfew for the final six months.

Sauka was also ordered not to possess any firearms for 10 years and to submit a DNA sample to a national criminal database.