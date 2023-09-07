Valleyview residents invited to celebrate community at large block party Saturday

Photo: Valleyview Community Association

Valleyview residents are invited to a block party this weekend featuring live music, face painting and bouncy castles.

The Valleyview Community Association’s annual community block party is slated to take place on Saturday from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at Valleyview Centennial Park, 2288 Park Dr.

According to organizers, attendees can expect to see live entertainment from Dave Coalmine, face painting and bouncy castles, as well as games, a painted rock contest, a baking contest, a crib tournament, community tables, free food, floats from A&W, crafts and colouring and door prizes.

Organizers are expecting more than 500 attendees.

Anyone with questions can contact VCA chair Julie Dormer at 250-320-2411 or via email.