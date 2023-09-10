Alleged driver in multi-vehicle crash ordered to undergo psychiatric assessment

Photo: Castanet This photo shows some of the damage caused by a multi-vehicle crash on Nov. 12, 2022, on Seymour Street. The white SUV was parked when it was struck by a speeding pickup truck, according to witnesses, sending it onto the sidewalk.

A judge has ordered a psychiatric assessment to determine whether a Kamloops man charged in connection with a multi-vehicle crash last year on a busy downtown street can be held criminally responsible.

Liam Woodland, 29, is charged with one count each of dangerous driving and failing to stop. He was arrested after a multi-vehicle crash on Seymour Street on Nov. 12, 2022.

The wreck damaged six vehicles, including a transit bus, and left debris strewn across the 300-block of Seymour Street. Witnesses told Castanet Kamloops they saw a black pickup truck speeding down Seymour Street just before the collision.

During a brief hearing Thursday in Kamloops provincial court, defence lawyer Dan McNamee requested an assessment to determine whether Woodland was not criminally responsible by way of a mental disorder (NCRMD) at the time of the incident.

McNamee said his client underwent treatment after his arrest and was diagnosed as bipolar. He said he would be willing to admit the allegations and seek an NCRMD finding, depending on the assessment’s findings.

Kamloops provincial court Judge Roy Dickey ordered the assessment. Woodland will now meet with a psychiatrist for a clinical assessment, the findings of which will be provided to the court.

Woodland is due back in court on Oct. 5.