Crews tackle hot spots while Mother Nature helps out on Rossmoore Lake blaze

Photo: BC Wildfire Service The Rossmoore Lake wildfire pictured earlier in August.

The BC Wildfire Service says the Rossmoore Lake wildfire hasn’t seen a size change in several days, allowing crews to attack hotspots after an infrared scan of the perimeter.

The 11,000-hectare wildfire is burning 10 kilometres south of Kamloops between the Coquihalla Highway and Highway 5A.

Aydan Coray, BCWS fire information officer, said warm and dry conditions are expected in the next several days, but better venting will keep the skies clear thanks to the topography of the landscape.

“The Rossmoore Lake fire is expecting to have better venting conditions, so less smoke lingering in the area,” said Coray.

BCWS has conducted an infrared scan of the fire perimeter to identify hotspots around the entire blaze.

Coray said the scan helps crews prioritize resources and objectives over the wildfire.

The fire currently has 132 firefighters and 59 support personnel assigned to the blaze. There are 10 helicopters assigned to the Adams Complex, which includes the Bush Creek East wildfire.