Two suspects in custody after carjacking in Sahali, police say

Mounties say two men were arrested Wednesday after police received reports of a carjacking in Sahali.

RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said officers were called to a gas station parking lot in the 800-block of Columbia Street West at about 4:20 p.m. A woman reported she had been robbed of her black Mazda and phone at knifepoint.

The suspects fled in the vehicle, Evelyn said.

“Thanks to the response of multiple police units throughout the city, police quickly located the vehicle just off of Highway 5 and surrounded it on G and M Road,” she said, referring to an area just west of the Highway 5 and Shuswap Road intersection.

The incident drew large police presence.

Evelyn said two Kamloops men in their 30s were arrested and held in custody. They are scheduled to appear in court for a bail hearing on Thursday.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information related to the investigation, including dash cam footage or security video, is asked to contact the Kamloops RCMP Detachment.