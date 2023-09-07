Crews tear down long-vacant building at Fifth Avenue and Victoria Street

Photo: Tim Petruk The former Pizza King building on Victoria Street was torn down on Thursday.

A building that housed the former Pizza King restaurant in downtown Kamloops has been demolished.

Crews and construction equipment could be seen at the site on Fifth Avenue and Victoria Street on Thursday morning amidst the debris from the former gas station, which had sat vacant for years.

It’s not immediately clear what the lot will be used for next, although last year, city council approved plans for a mixed use, six-storey development on the downtown street corner.

The proposed development included 37 units of housing and commercial space on the ground floor.