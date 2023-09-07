One-year-old struck and killed by vehicle in Kamloops driveway, police say

Photo: Castanet

A one-year-old baby died Wednesday after being struck by a vehicle in a driveway, police say.

A large police presence was visible on the North Shore on Wednesday afternoon when police responded to a report of a motor vehicle incident involving a baby.

Kamloops RCMP were called to the 1500-block of Ord Road to assist ambulance with a one-year-old baby who appeared to have been struck by a vehicle in a driveway.

“The baby was transported to hospital with critical injuries, but sadly did not survive,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

Evelyn said the serious crime unit is assisting officers in the ongoing investigation because the report involved the death of a child.

The BC Coroners Service is conducting a concurrent investigation as well.

Mounties are asking anyone who witnessed or has information related to the investigation to contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.