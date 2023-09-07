City of Kamloops to investigate temporary irrigation solution for Noble Creek users

Photo: Castanet Council discusses the Noble Creek Irrigation System on Tuesday.

Kamloops council has given city staff the go-ahead to look into options and costs for a temporary pumping system to keep water flowing to Westsyde farmers during next year’s growing season.

Dozens of Noble Creek system users including Dieter Dudy, former city councillor and owner of Thistle Farms, attended Tuesday’s council meeting, which largely focused on discussing a path forward for the irrigation system.

The system has provided water to several Westsyde farmers for decades but is now threatened by significant erosion on North Thompson riverbanks.

After about four hours of discussion and hearing from system users, council voted in favour of continuing plans to decommission the at-risk portion of the Noble Creek Irrigation System at the end of the 2023 irrigation season. Staff were also instructed to look into options for a temporary pumping system which would operate until the end of the 2024 irrigation season.

Council reaffirmed a commitment to proceed with its previously adopted $3.2 million decommissioning payment program, intended to help Noble Creek users secure their own long-term irrigation systems.

Greg Wightman, the city’s utility services manager, told council a temporary pump system would give Noble Creek users one more year to come up with their own long-term irrigation solutions, including forming a water user community which could purchase the remaining system assets.

"The city could procure a temporary pump, install the pump and supply water to the distribution system beyond where the infrastructure was removed and capped,” Wightman said.

“Continual monitoring would be likely, and would require 24/7 monitoring. Part of the reason for that, all the automated monitoring that we currently have in the pump house would be removed when it was decommissioned. And our staff rely upon that to respond.”

Wightman estimated four additional full time equivalent positions would be required to monitor a temporary system 24/7.

Coun. Katie Neustaeter said she was concerned about the cost to the taxpayer if four full-time employees were hired, and wondered if it was possible to pursue different options for monitoring a temporary system.

"What I've heard from the group, and again, a lot of history, a lot of different things that have happened, but that there is a four day acceptable lapse in irrigation. …It doesn't need to be responded to in the minute that something goes wrong,” she said.

Coun. Bill Sarai asked if someone qualified in the Noble Creek user group could keep an eye on a temporary pump.

Wightman noted an alternative would be to enter into a relationship with a contracted company — which could include a Noble Creek user, if they met necessary requirements — but this would need to go through an official procurement process.

After council's vote, Adam Woodward, of Woodward Cider Co. and Privato Vineyard and Winery, told Castanet Kamloops he doesn’t have faith the city will be able to provide farmers with an adequate solution.

“They’ve just repeatedly disappointed us,” Woodward said.

He said he believes city staff will come back with costly options which won’t be palatable for council, while there are other viable options which have yet to be explored.

Woodward said city staff had council approval to complete erosion protection work in December 2020, arguing if this work had been done, farmers wouldn’t be in this dire position.

“We're in a spot now because staff didn't complete that direction. So that's why the city should be paying for temporary water next year — that’s what I think. But they're going to spin it and put it back on us that we have to pay for the water,” he said.

Wightman said in a previous council meeting that work along this location is complex, and the city wasn’t able to get approval from the ministry of forests to complete this work as it couldn’t find a mechanism that wouldn’t create negative impacts to upstream properties.

Woodward noted the newly formed Noble Creek Irrigation Society has been told it can apply for a $100,000 grant which could pay for some engineering and feasibility studies looking at longer term irrigation solutions.

Council voted unanimously to send a letter of support for this grant application.

A report will be coming to council at a future date which will include options and costs for a temporary pump system.