Kamloops, Tk'emlups farmers' markets to celebrate local tomato harvest

The Kamloops Farmers’ Market and the K’wese’ltken Farmer and Artisan Market will be celebrating the local tomato harvest with various events taking place starting this weekend.

In a news release, the Kamloops Farmers’ Market said the annual Tomato Festival, which focuses on the “versatile and well-loved fruit," will be held from Sept. 9 to Sept. 16.

The Tomato Festival Competition is set for Saturday. Members of the community are invited to bring their home-grown tomatoes to compete in four categories: the largest by weight, the most colourful, the most unusual shape, and the greatest number of tomatoes in a single cluster.

On Sunday, the K’wese’ltken Kitchen will be on site at the Kamloopa Powwow Arbour for tomato canning demonstrations.

The Mount Paul Community Food Centre will be attending the Midweek Market on Wednesday, Sept. 13, to discuss its programs and local food security.

On Saturday, Sept. 16, many community groups will attend the farmers’ market to talk about seed saving, food infrastructure and food sovereignty initiatives in the community. Residents will be able to taste locally grown tomato varieties and vote on their favourites.

More information is available on the Kamloops Farmers’ Market website or social media accounts.