Event for employers, job seekers coming to downtown Kamloops

Photo: Pexels / Sora Shimazaki

A conference and job fair is coming to downtown Kamloops later this month hoping to provide resources for employers looking to hire and candidates looking for new work.

The second annual Workforce Conference and Job Fair will be held at the Sandman Signature Hotel on Thursday, Sept. 28 and Friday, Sept. 29.

The event is presented by Venture Kamloops, Work BC Kamloops-Thompson and the Kamloops & District Chamber of Commerce.

According a post on the chamber’s website, the first day of the event will be employer-focused, featuring some keynote speakers, while the job fair is planned for the second day.

More information about the Workforce Conference and Job Fair can be found here.