Kamloops mayor thanks firefighters, ESS personnel during challenging fire season

Photo: Viktoria Haack/CSRD Firefighters work in the Scotch Creek area in August.

Kamloops Mayor Reid Hamer-Jackson has extended thanks to firefighters and emergency support services personnel for their work throughout a challenging wildfire season.

“I’d like to thank all the firefighters, volunteers and everybody in the ESS, and all over the province — aerial firefighters, everyone on the ground, working real hard to get all our communities safe,” Hamer-Jackson said during a council meeting last week.

Hamer-Jackson gave his condolences to the families of wildland firefighters who have died during this year’s fire season, and to residents who have lost homes.

Officials estimate about 270 structures have been destroyed by the Bush Creek East wildfire, which burned in areas near Adams Lake, Little Shuswap Lake, the North Shuswap and Sorrento.

About 176 structures were destroyed within the Columbia Shuswap Regional District, another 85 on Skwlax te Secwepemculecw land. Structures were destroyed on nine properties within the Thompson-Nicola Regional District.

“My heart goes out to the community very close to us, Skwlax, and Kukpi7 [James] Tomma,” Hamer-Jackson said.

Tomma told reporters in August about escaping the Bush Creek East wildfire along with his brothers when the blaze took a run to the south.