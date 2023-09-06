Swelaps Market hosting two job fairs next week ahead of fall opening

Photo: Castanet The site of Swelaps Market, a new grocery store owned by Tk'emlups te Secwepemc opening later this fall.

Swelaps Market, a new grocery store owned and operated by the Tk’emlups te Secwepemc band, is looking to hire workers ahead of its opening date later this fall.

According to a press release, Swelaps Market will be hosting its first two job fairs in mid-September, looking to hire full and part-time and entry-to-supervisor roles.

In a statement, Kara Stokes, Swelaps Market general manager, said working at the new grocery store is a chance to “build a career with room for growth and advancement.”

“This is an excellent chance for those looking to start or continue a career in the grocery industry," she said. "Anyone looking for a new job or extra work should plan to attend the job fair."

A band-members-only job fair will be held on Thursday, Sept. 14, from 2 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Moccasin Square Gardens.

A Kamloops community job fair is set for the Coast Hotel on Saturday, Sept. 16, from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Those interested in applying for jobs should bring a resume and references, and can expect on-site interviews for various positions and a chance to connect with the management team.

According to band, wages start at $17.85 per hour.

“Whether you’re looking to be a cashier, grocery clerk, delivery driver, baker or culinary enthusiast, we have a place for you,” the statement said.