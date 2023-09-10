Police looking for red Ford stolen during break-in at local business

Photo: Castanet

Police are on the lookout for a red Ford truck stolen during a Monday night break-in at a local business.

Kamloops police responded to a report of an alarm at a commercial location on Whittner Road on Monday at about 9:45 p.m.

Mounties said they cleared the scene of the break-in, confirming the culprits fled in a red Ford F-550 with an aluminum checkered pattern.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed or has information related to the investigation to contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.