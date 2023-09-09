Drunk man caught exposing himself, committing indecent act at Brocklehurst park

Photo: Castanet

A drunk man caught exposing himself in a park was arrested and lodged in cells, police say.

Kamloops RCMP attended a park near Parkcrest Avenue and Singh Street in response to a report of a man exposing himself and behaving indecently Sep. 1 around 1:30 p.m.

Mounties found the drunk man inside a washroom, engaged in an indecent act with the stall door open.

Police say the man was arrested and lodged in cells until sober, before being released pending the investigation’s conclusions.