Santa Claus Parade organizers prep for 2023 event with TRU World partnership

Photo: Castanet

The 43rd annual Santa Claus Parade is returning with this year’s theme “A World of Celebration,” tying into TRU World’s 40th anniversary of international education.

The holiday celebration is being presented by a partnership between the Kamloops Central Business Improvement Association and Thompson Rivers University.

“You’re always welcome downtown regardless of how you celebrate the holidays, and our new partnership with TRU World for the 2023 Santa Claus Parade couldn’t say it any better,” said KCBIA executive director Howie Reimer.

“‘A World of Celebration’ invites community engagement and shared experience for everyone as Kamloops grows in diversity.”

TRU says its has seen thousands of students come to its campuses from over 100 counties in the past four decades.

“Our vibrant community of international students, esteemed alumni, and dedicated staff and faculty have left a lasting mark on Kamloops and its global connections,” said Baihua Chadwick, TRU Vice-President International.

“As we come together for the 43rd annual Santa Parade, let us embrace the spirit of A world of Celebration and show the richness of cultures that make our city shine.”

Parade festivities will begin at 3:40 p.m. on Nov. 26, with the parade starting at 4 p.m. at Second Avenue and St. Paul Street.

The parade will make its way up Second Avenue, turn onto Victoria Street and end at Sixth Avenue.

Parade float applications will open on Sep. 13 on the KCBIA's website.

Applications will be accepted on a first come, first serve basis up to 55 floats.