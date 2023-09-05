217401
Columbia Street closed at Ninth Avenue due to collision

Traffic is blocked on Columbia Street in downtown Kamloops while crews deal with a collision.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Ninth Avenue and Columbia Street just before 5 p.m. on Tuesday for a report of a crash.

Two vehicles could be seen at the scene with significant front-end damage. At about 5:15 p.m., Columbia Street was closed and police and Kamloops Fire Rescue crews remained on scene.

There is no word yet on injuries or when Columbia Street will reopen.

