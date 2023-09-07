Paranoid, intoxicated man arrested after being found hiding in air duct, police say

Photo: Castanet

A paranoid and intoxicated man who hid himself inside a building’s HVAC system in the ceiling was arrested over the weekend, police say.

Kamloops Mounties said they responded to a report of a man barricading himself inside a closet Friday in a building on College Drive.

Numerous officers responded to the location, where they located an intoxicated man suffering from paranoia and refusing to exit the closet.

Police breached the door, located the man in the ceiling and took him to jail.

The man was released with a court date and conditions once sober, with charge recommendations anticipated to come.