Police find archeological human bones near Thompson River

Bones discovered by a passerby over the weekend along the Thompson River are suspected to be human and archeological in nature, Mounties say.

According to police, a person walking along the Thompson River on Saturday evening observed what appeared to be human bones imbedded in the clay bank near the water’s edge.

Police attended the scene, with assistance from the BC Coroners Service and an anthropologist, briefly closing the area.

“Based on the preliminary findings, the bones are believed to be human and archeological in nature, at this time,” RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said in a news release.

Police and the BC Coroners Service are conducting concurrent investigations.

Anyone with information or who comes across any bones suspected to be human is asked to contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.