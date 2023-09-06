Man on trial for allegedly sexually assaulting, 'corrupting' his young stepdaughter

Photo: Castanet

WARNING: This story contains information some readers might find disturbing.

A man accused of sexually assaulting and “corrupting” his young stepdaughter over a years-long period decades ago is standing trial this week in B.C. Supreme Court.

The 61-year-old man cannot be named under a court-ordered publication ban put in place to protect the identity of the complainant. He is facing charges of sexual assault, sexual interference of a person under 14 and corrupting the morals of a child.

The offences are alleged to have taken place in Kamloops and Victoria between 1991 and 2001.

The man's trial got underway on Tuesday at the Kamloops Law Courts with an opening statement from Crown prosecutor Katie Bouchard, who described the allegations.

She said the complainant told police the man would routinely expose himself to her. Court heard she also accused him of touching and kissing her in a sexual manner.

“The complainant will describe how the accused regularly masturbated in front of her at her home throughout her childhood,” Bouchard said.

“She will also detail how he used to try to watch her changing, used to try to watch her when she showered and how she would wake up to the accused standing over her bed.”

Bouchard said the complainant has been estranged from her mother and the accused since 2001, when she was removed from their home and placed in foster care.

She was between four and 15 when the offences are alleged to have taken place and she is now in her mid-30s.

The complainant is the only witness for the Crown. She began testifying on Tuesday morning.

The trial is expected to conclude on Thursday.

The accused is not in custody.