Stolen vehicle flees police, collides with bear carcass, bursts into flames: RCMP

A stolen vehicle collided with a bear carcass while speeding away from Kamloops Mounties before bursting into flames in Rayleigh, police say.

According to police, officers were investigating a suspected stolen car around 1:45 a.m. on Saturday when the vehicle collided with a bear carcass on Highway 5.

RCMP Cpl. Crystal Evelyn said the vehicle continued on despite suffering considerable damage.

“Soon after, officers observed the vehicle engulfed in flames on the frontage road in Rayleigh, and confirmed it to be a Mazda stolen from a business on Aug. 19,” she said.

A suspect was located nearby and arrested before being released pending further investigation.

Mounties are asking anyone with information related to the stolen vehicle to contact Kamloops RCMP at 250-828-3000.