No injuries, spills after five fuel cars leave tracks near Ashcroft: CPKC

Photo: The Canadian Press

CPKC officials say no one was injured when five rail cars carrying fuel derailed Monday morning east of Ashcroft, where crews remain on scene working to clear the area.

According to CPKC spokeswoman Rebecca Stephen, the cars were moving “at low speed” when they left the track.

“The rail line reopened Monday after track repairs and safety inspections,” she said.

“CPKC crews remain on site to remove the rail cars.”

Stephen said there were no leaks as a result of the derailment.