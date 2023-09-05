Decreased intensity allows crews to go on offensive at Rossmoore Lake blaze

Photo: BC Wildfire Service The Rossmoore Lake wildfire pictured earlier in August.

More decreased fire behaviour is expected on the Rossmoore Lake wildfire in the coming days, with cooler temperatures and chances of isolated showers keeping the rate of spread to a minimum.

The 11,000-hectare blaze is burning about 10 kilometres south of Kamloops between the Coquihalla Highway and Highway 5A. It remains classified as out of control.

BCWS fire information officer Aydan Coray said crews are able to tackle the fire more aggressively over the long weekend thanks to the weather conditions.

“The fire perimeter’s seeing decreased behaviour well enough that our crew can go do those mock up activities and patrols or hotspots in there,” she said.

“And then particularly in that eastern flank, crews are working doing direct attacks.”

Coray said aerial resources are available to support ground crews if needed to action hotspots.

Despite recent activity on the wildfire’s south and southwest flanks, the fire isn’t pushing its established perimeter.

“I think there's still some activity in that area, but it's all within the fire perimeter," Coray said. "So no growth in there."

BCWS said conditions will flip between moderate dry and warm conditions, and cool and overcast for the next several days.

Steady 20 km/h winds are forecast in the afternoon but aren’t expected to cause any spread on the wildfire.

There are 134 firefighters and 11 pieces of heavy equipment responding to the fire. Currently, 11 helicopters are assigned to the Adams Complex, which includes the Bush Creek East wildfire.